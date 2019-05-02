Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.87 ($76.59).

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €42.88 ($49.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.92 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €35.34 ($41.09) and a fifty-two week high of €71.75 ($83.43).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

