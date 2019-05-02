Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $204.73 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

