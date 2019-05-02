KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter valued at $157,620,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $119,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $979,331 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

KLAC opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 92.44% and a net margin of 33.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

