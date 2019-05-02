Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.39. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Several brokerages have commented on KIN. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

