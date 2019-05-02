KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Wix.Com (WIX)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wedbush set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $108.89 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Wix.Com stock opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.25 and a beta of 1.70. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $136.71.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,626,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,513,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,234,000 after purchasing an additional 626,291 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 660,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

