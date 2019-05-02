Kemper Corp (KMPR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Kemper has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kemper has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

