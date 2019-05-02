Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,290,000 after purchasing an additional 187,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 591,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 212,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

In other news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 20,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $588,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,128 shares of company stock worth $1,109,467. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/keeley-teton-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-allegheny-technologies-incorporated-ati.html.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.