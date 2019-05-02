Keane Group (FRAC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Keane Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.37 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keane Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of Keane Group stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Keane Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Keane Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 38,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $404,293.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,788.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,199 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Keane Group by 8,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 102,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Keane Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keane Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

