JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Shares Sold by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Milestone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,287 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

