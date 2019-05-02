John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,825 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 2.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 24,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,871. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

