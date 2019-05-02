JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 8,393 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

