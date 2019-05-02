JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 16,186 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $69.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $400.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

