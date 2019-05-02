Jenoptik (JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.50 ($36.63).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €34.55 ($40.17) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a fifty-two week high of €39.54 ($45.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

