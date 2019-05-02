Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,620,668 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,586,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620,668 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $334,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.18 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,821.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $2,412,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 136,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,157. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/janus-henderson-group-plc-acquires-1620668-shares-of-kroger-co-kr.html.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.