Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 49,429 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 634,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 398.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 148,102 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-acquires-49429-shares-of-ishares-edge-msci-usa-quality-factor-etf-qual.html.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.