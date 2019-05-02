Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,940 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,359. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

