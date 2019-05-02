James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. FMR LLC grew its stake in NVR by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $86,433,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $62,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1,677.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 target price on NVR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on NVR from $3,030.00 to $3,410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,251.17.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,183.53 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,335.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $34.45 by $13.19. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $39.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 198.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,677.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Henley sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,666.66, for a total value of $8,597,311.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock worth $69,198,500. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

