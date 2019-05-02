Jabil (JBL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jabil is expected to suffer from weakness in mobility and sluggish semiconductor capital equipment business. These negatively impacted the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and are also expected to hurt top-line growth at least in the near term despite new contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, increasing competition in the industry is weighing on its margins. However, focus on end-market diversification is a key catalyst. The Johnson & Johnson deal is a major growth driver for Jabil. During the second quarter, Jabil transitioned the first two sites from Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC). Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

JBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jabil from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $30.45 on Monday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,986,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 5,888 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,910 shares of company stock worth $2,175,146. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 2,157.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jabil by 2,076.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,511,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

