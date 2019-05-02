ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2149 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

GVI opened at $109.89 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 52-week low of $2,026.00 and a 52-week high of $2,160.00.

