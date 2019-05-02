iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd (WPS) Position Trimmed by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WPS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,715. iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

iShares S&P Develpd ex US Prprty Indx Fd Profile

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

