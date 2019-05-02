iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,860,082,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,759,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,467,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,269,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,192,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,984. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

