iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN) Holdings Trimmed by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,114 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $32.50.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

