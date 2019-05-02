iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Shares Bought by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,085,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,145.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 345,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 330,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 194,101 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,161,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 386,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 8,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,846. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Shares Bought by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/ishares-msci-germany-etf-ewg-shares-bought-by-osborn-williams-donohoe-llc.html.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.