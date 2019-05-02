iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) Stake Lessened by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13,991.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 443,098 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,673,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $145.82 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $147.61.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

