iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2603 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1,920.01 and a 52-week high of $2,156.27.

