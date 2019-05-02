iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2115 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $105.64 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

