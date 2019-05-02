iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPIC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut iPic Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iPic Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.
IPIC stock remained flat at $$4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487. iPic Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
About iPic Entertainment
iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.
