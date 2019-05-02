iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPIC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut iPic Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iPic Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

IPIC stock remained flat at $$4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487. iPic Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.33% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

