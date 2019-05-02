IPG Photonics (IPGP) Receives Buy Rating from Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cascend Securities currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.91.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.56. 6,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,509. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,325,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 574,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,668,000 after acquiring an additional 238,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

