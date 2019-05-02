Investors Buy Visa (V) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $235.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $172.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Visa traded down ($1.64) for the day and closed at $162.79Specifically, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,207 shares of company stock worth $41,302,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

The stock has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after buying an additional 936,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,524,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,943,741,000 after buying an additional 3,606,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

