Investors Buy High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,742 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,049% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. OTR Global cut Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

NYSE JCI opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,091,000 after purchasing an additional 857,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,524 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,847,000 after purchasing an additional 693,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,028,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,346,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

