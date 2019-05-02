Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2019 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2019 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2019 – Patterson Companies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 650,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 617,386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

