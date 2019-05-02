Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson Purchases 1,000 Shares

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $23,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,539.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.21. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Investar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Investar by 1,121.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 249,648 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Investar by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

