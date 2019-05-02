Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Stake Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

PHO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,937. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

