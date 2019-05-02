Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Position Lifted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,811,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 3,459,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,794,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,559 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,918.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 938,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 907,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,235,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. 47,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,785. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0912 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

