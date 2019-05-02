INVESCO HIGH IN/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IHIT)

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,800. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

