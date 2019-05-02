Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

