IntriCon (IIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,701. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). IntriCon had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $39,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,124.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,225 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

