Intrepid Potash (IPI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 452,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,973. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.14. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.19 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $644,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

