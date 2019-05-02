inTest (INTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of INTT opened at $6.77 on Thursday. inTest has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

