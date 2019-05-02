Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,479,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 591,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,776,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,651,000 after purchasing an additional 333,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $2,698,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,106 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,002 shares of company stock valued at $17,301,385. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. 56,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,697. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-stake-decreased-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.