Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Laidlaw upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Shares of ICPT opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $34,352.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $3,969,947. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.