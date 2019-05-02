Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Andrew Schiermeier bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $368,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17,815.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.80. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 280.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

