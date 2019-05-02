Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,054,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,943,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

