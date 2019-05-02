Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Chairman Sells 4,035 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $238,105.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 129,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,467 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

