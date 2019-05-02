Insider Selling: Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

