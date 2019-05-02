Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $494.87 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 31.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 306,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,095,000. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $41,994,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/insider-selling-credit-acceptance-corp-cacc-cfo-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.