Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CACC opened at $494.87 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 31.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.84 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 306,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,095,000. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $41,994,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
