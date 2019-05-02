Insider Buying: Redbubble Ltd (RBL) Insider Acquires 72,353 Shares of Stock

Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) insider Richard Cawsey purchased 72,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$80,673.60 ($57,215.32).

ASX:RBL opened at A$1.04 ($0.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.00 million and a PE ratio of -21.12. Redbubble Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of A$1.84 ($1.30).

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

