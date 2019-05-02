Insider Buying: Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA) Insider Buys 1,162,759 Shares of Stock

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) insider Simon To purchased 1,162,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,104,621.05 ($1,443,383.05).
Simon To also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Simon To purchased 1,595,681 shares of Gama Aviation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595,681 ($2,085,039.85).
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Simon To purchased 1,704,960 shares of Gama Aviation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,551,513.60 ($2,027,327.32).
Shares of GMAA stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gama Aviation PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 233 ($3.04).
Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.
