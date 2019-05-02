Insider Buying: American River Bankshares (AMRB) EVP Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) EVP Dan C. Mcgregor bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $14,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $12.89 on Thursday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 212,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 693,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in American River Bankshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

