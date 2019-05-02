Inphi (IPHI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.8-90.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.73 million.Inphi also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.34-0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 1,421,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.97 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $141,068.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,172.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,974 shares of company stock worth $3,231,737 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

